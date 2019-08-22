Win 55-inch Sony KD-55X8000G TV worth $2,599

A thrilling entertainment experience awaits you with the Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV (KD-55X8000G).

See worlds of vivid colour and lifelike detail on this 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) television with 4K X-Reality Pro upscaling technology, Triluminos Display and Android TV.

With 4K X-Reality Pro, images are upscaled closer to true 4K quality for remarkable clarity. The picture is sharpened and refined in real time, revealing extra detail. A Triluminos Display maps colours from a wider palette, faithfully reproducing every shade and hue.

ClearAudio+ fine-tunes TV sound for an immersive, emotionally enriching experience that seems to surround you. Hear music and dialogue with greater clarity and separation.

With advanced voice control, this Android smart TV lets you enjoy movies and shows from apps or broadcast in an instant. Sony TVs also have a dedicated Netflix button on the remote control.

