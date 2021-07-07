Win Mao Shan Wang burnt cheesecake worth $88 in TNP's Durian Challenge

Check the July 12 issue to find out if you have won a King-on-King MSW Durian Burnt Cheesecake (worth $88).

For those who are enjoying the durian season, get ready to further indulge in your love for the king of fruits while playing fun brain teasers in The New Paper's Durian Challenge.

In partnership with DurianBB Singapore, this campaign runs from today to July 17.

Simply grab a copy of TNP and submit the correct answers to this week's quiz by scanning the QR code provided on this page by Saturday, July 10, 11pm.

Remember to pick up the July 12 issue to find out if you are one of 20 winners this week to take home a King-on-King MSW Durian Burnt Cheesecake (worth $88) topped with 250g of premium Mao Shan Wang pulp.

Inspired by a Spanish dessert, Durian BB's best-selling 6-inch durian cake is a velvety treat that perfectly blends the flavours and aromas of durian and cheese.

Baked to a char and caramelised to a tantalising glow, it boasts a rich taste and creamy, custard-like texture, with lemon zest added for a citrusy touch.

The winners for each week can collect their prize at DurianBB Cafe at 462 Crawford Lane (#01-65). Its opening hours are 1pm to 10pm, Tuesdays to Sundays.

Established in 2015, DurianBB offers a wide range of fresh, ready-to-eat/drink and frozen products through multiple platforms, including its own e-boutique, social media and physical stores.

To date, there are more than 1,000 points of sale globally - including those in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Shanghai - offering high quality Mao Shan Wang durian products delivered from its very own farm in Pahang.

Aside from favourite species such as Mao Shan Wang, Black Thorn and Legendary Tan Sri XO, durian lovers can also opt for desserts such as the DurianBB Jar ($14.80 for a set of two) and DurianBB Petit Bento ($23.80), as well as durian coffee, durian wafer, freeze-dried durian and egg roll.

On The New Paper's Durian Challenge, Mr Paul Mak, co-founder of DurianBB Singapore, said: "It is our goal to explore something new for our customers. We want to promote this particular product as we feel it is an interesting combination of flavours that the local audience ought to be exposed to.

"Even for those who are not keen on durian, this will change their perception."