Win NDP preview tickets and funpacks

Items that participants of this year's National Day Parade can expect to receive in the funpacks.

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) funpacks feature art from special education students for the first time, letting young artists from places like the Cerebral Palsy Alliance of Singapore School contribute to the yearly celebrations.

The designs featured on the funpacks are in line with this year's NDP theme, We Are Singapore, representing Singaporeans from different walks of life overcoming challenges and achieving their aspirations.

We have 15 sets of NDP funpacks to give away. We are also giving away five pairs of tickets to the NDP preview on July 28 and five pairs to the second preview on Aug 4. In addition, five lucky readers will get to watch the NDP live on Aug 9.

Winners will be chosen at random.

To win, simply answer the question below. Contest closes July 15, 11.59pm.