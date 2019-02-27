Singapore

Win vouchers up to $1,000 in Total Defence competition

Feb 27, 2019

The Total Defence 2019 campaign poster features many ways Singaporeans can put digital defence and the other pillars of Total Defence into action in their daily lives.

Can you find the different aspects of digital defence, such as phishing and fake news, in the poster?

The New Paper readers stand a chance of winning the top prize of vouchers of up to $1,000 by participating in the TNP Total Defence Day Colouring Contest.

The second place winner gets a $500 voucher while the third prize is a $250 voucher. There are also eight consolation prizes of $50 vouchers each to be won.

Download the black-and-white colouring picture from www.tnp.sg/colourtowin and colour it with any medium of your choice.

Mail your completed work to "TNP TD Contest c/o 86A Amoy Street Singapore 069905". Alternatively, you can also e-mail it to wearetotaldefence@gmail.com

Contest closes on March 3.

