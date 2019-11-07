A wish for light over darkness

Dressed in a gold embroidered kurta (a traditional Indian knee-length shirt), Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat joined 150 guests across 10 faiths to pen well wishes on a giant Deepavali card at PGP Hall in Serangoon Road.

He wrote: "Let the light triumph over darkness, good over evil."

He also witnessed the presentation of a $30,000 cheque to Singapore's Inter-Religious Organisation from the Hindu Endowments Board.