Woman, 35, and five-week-old baby found dead at foot of Bedok block
A 35-year-old woman and a five-week-old baby were found dead at the foot of a block of flats in Bedok yesterday.
The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 81 Bedok North Road at about 5.50pm.
The woman and child were found lying motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.
Photographs posted on social media showed two blue police tents near a rubbish chute and a police cordon set up around the area.
An online report by Chinese language daily Lianhe Zaobao quoted residents as saying the bodies were discovered at about 5.30pm.
Chinese language news site 8world.com reported that a few bamboo poles used to dry clothing were also found scattered on the ground.
Police investigations are ongoing.
HELPLINES
Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Institute of Mental Health's crisis helpline: 6389-2222
Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788
