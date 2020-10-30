Singapore

Woman, 35, and five-week-old baby found dead at foot of Bedok block

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Kok Yufeng
Oct 30, 2020 06:00 am

A 35-year-old woman and a five-week-old baby were found dead at the foot of a block of flats in Bedok yesterday.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 81 Bedok North Road at about 5.50pm.

The woman and child were found lying motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Photographs posted on social media showed two blue police tents near a rubbish chute and a police cordon set up around the area.

An online report by Chinese language daily Lianhe Zaobao quoted residents as saying the bodies were discovered at about 5.30pm.

Chinese language news site 8world.com reported that a few bamboo poles used to dry clothing were also found scattered on the ground.

Police investigations are ongoing.

HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's crisis helpline: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788

Kok Yufeng

yufengk@sph.com.sg
