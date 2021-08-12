Woman, 35, to be charged with murder of eight-year-old daughter

The girl was unconscious when taken to hospital and was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old woman will be charged with the murder of her eight-year-old daughter today.

The biological mother was arrested on Tuesday after the police were alerted to an incident in Geylang Lorong 31 at around 11.40am.

Upon arrival at the residential unit, officers found the child lying motionless with multiple wounds. She was unconscious when taken to hospital and pronounced dead at 12.45pm.

Most neighbours were unaware something had happened until they spotted police officers at the scene, reported Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

An unnamed neighbour, who was at home at the time of the incident, told Wanbao: "We did not hear anything.

"We did not know what had happened until the police knocked on our door in the afternoon to ask if we had heard anything abnormal."

The mother's older sister said the suspect has another three-year-old daughter, who is now looked after by her grandparents, reported the Chinese daily.

FATHER

She said the woman lives in the apartment with her daughters, her parents, her older brother, his wife, and their son.

The victim's father, who does not live with them, has been notified of the incident, said the sister.

A neighbour who wanted to be known as Mr Lim told Wanbao that the girl was nice and would greet him occasionally when they met in the lift.

The 55-year-old delivery rider added: "The mother does not sound local, from what I know, they have been living here for a long time."

The police said they will seek a court order to remand the woman for psychiatric assessment.