Woman, 46, dies after being hit by bus in AMK; driver arrested

A 46-year-old female pedestrian died yesterday morning after she was hit by an SBS Transit bus in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

The bus driver, 56, has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

The victim was trapped under the rear wheel of the bus.

She was extricated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) using hydraulic rescue equipment and later pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, SCDF said.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a pedestrian at 6.47am.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit senior vice-president for corporate communications, told The Straits Times: "We are deeply sorry that this has happened and are trying to get in touch with the next-of-kin to offer our condolences and assistance.