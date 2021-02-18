Woman, 59, sole community case along with 10 imported ones

A 59-year-old Singaporean woman who works in an administrative role at engineering company Aibel was the sole community case reported yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

She has been working from home since March last year, and people identified as close contacts of hers, including family members, have been isolated and put under quarantine, added MOH.

She developed an itchy throat on Feb 4 and went to a general practitioner where she was given five days' medical leave and told to return for a follow-up consultation and a Covid-19 test if she failed to recover after three days.

She informed her doctor on Feb 6 that she felt better but subsequently developed a fever, chills, nausea and gastric pain on Monday.

She went to Sengkang General Hospital for treatment and was tested for Covid-19 and isolated. Her test result came back positive on Tuesday.

There were also 10 imported cases yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 59,821. Of the 11 cases, nine were asymptomatic when tested while two were symptomatic.

The 10 imported cases arrived from India, Indonesia and Malaysia. They were all tested while serving their stay-home notices, said MOH.

INCREASED

The number of new cases in the community increased from four cases two weeks ago to six in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week decreased from four cases to three over the same period.

With 15 cases discharged yesterday, 59,661 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 91 are recuperating at community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

