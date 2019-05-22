Singapore

Woman, 61, dies after bus runs over her at Woodlands Checkpoint

Madam Yong Kong Fong (right) died after the accident at the Woodlands Checkpoint (left). PHOTO: FACEBOOK/KONG FONG YONG

She tripped and fell while trying to board packed bus

Goh Ruoxue
May 22, 2019 06:00 am

A woman was killed in a bus accident at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday.

The police were alerted at about 11.40pm to the accident, which happened at the departure bus bay.

According to an eyewitness, who was on the same bus heading to Johor Baru, the woman had fallen while attempting to board the packed vehicle that was pulling out of the bus bay.

She ran after the vehicle, allegedly trying to grab the outstretched hand of another woman on the bus but tripped and fell. She was then run over by the bus.

A police spokesman told The New Paper that a 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The male driver, 27, is assisting in police investigations.

No injuries as fire breaks out at Little India shophouse
Singapore

Little India shophouse hit by afternoon blaze, man reunited with dog

Related Stories

SMU students injured in Vietnam bus accident return home

20 SMU students injured after bus accident in Vietnam

Trees fall across Singapore during heavy storm, cause traffic delays

Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao identified the woman as Madam Yong Kong Fong, who worked part-time in a restaurant here.

A Malaysian living in Johor Baru, she was on the way home when the accident occurred.

The witness, who wanted to be known only as Mr Guee, recounted the incident in a Facebook post yesterday.

"I saw the woman running after the bus and falling under the wheels. I shouted at the driver to stop but it was too late," he wrote.

When the driver finally stopped and Mr Guee alighted, he found Madam Yong no longer moving. Neither was she responsive.

Mr Guee, 26, a Malaysian chef based in Singapore, told TNP yesterday: "I was anxious because it was a human life. All I thought of was to quickly inform the police."

Mr Guee said the accident traumatised him.

"I think about it frequently because it was the first time I witnessed something like that. I could not understand why the lady who tried to grab her did not stop her from getting on instead," he said.

A Malaysian who frequently passes through the Woodlands Checkpoint told TNP that buses are often fully packed.

Mr Kong Su Kiong, 33, who was at the checkpoint after the accident occurred, said: "I always see many people squeezing up buses at the customs, even if the buses are already moving off.

"Many people would risk their lives just to get on."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS FIRE FLOOD

Goh Ruoxue

rxgoh@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Goh Ruoxue