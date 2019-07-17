Woman, 7-year-old girl in hospital after e-scooter, taxi collide

SCDF officers attending to the woman and girl.

Two people were hospitalised after a collision between an e-scooter and a taxi near Block 674B Yishun Avenue 4 on Saturday.

A 36-year-old woman was riding the e-scooter with a seven-year-old also on it along Yishun Avenue 4 when the accident occurred at about 10am.

According to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, a taxi had just turned into the estate when the collision took place.

In a photograph published by Shin Min, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer can be seen applying bandages around the woman's head.

An SCDF spokesman told The New Paper it responded to the road accident and took the woman and the girl to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital, respectively.

The victims were conscious, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing.