Coronavirus: Woman, 75, linked to Life Church and Missions infected; 2 discharged

The latest case is linked to The Life Church and Missions cluster.

A 75-year-old Singaporean woman linked to The Life Church and Missions cluster is the latest infected case here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

She had no recent travel history to Wuhan.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 90, with seven from the Life Church and Missions cluster.

Two more people were discharged yesterday, bringing the number of full recoveries from Covid-19 to 53.

Case 90 showed symptoms on Feb 9 and sought treatment at a clinic on Feb 9, 17 and 23.

On Feb 23, she was taken to the emergency department at Tan Tock Seng Hospital - where she was immediately isolated - by ambulance. She tested positive on the same day.

The woman, who mostly stayed at home in Bishan prior to hospital admission, is isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Of the 37 still in hospital, MOH said seven are in critical condition in intensive care.

CONTACT TRACING

It said in its statement that it has identified 2,842 close contacts, and of these, 856 are currently quarantined while 1,986 have completed their quarantine.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases are ongoing.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said yesterday an infected Chinese national sailor on board a cargo ship has fully recovered and returned home.

All remaining crew aboard have also served their 14-day quarantine and were asymptomatic throughout.

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it has taken action against 10 more work-pass holders and suspended the privileges of nine more employers for breaching leave of absence requirements between Feb 10 and Feb 24.

The MOM also said yesterday it has rejected about 500 applications a day for work-pass holders with travel history to China to return to Singapore, since new measures to help contain the outbreak kicked in on Feb 9.

This is higher than the 400 daily rejections in the first week since the measures were implemented.

The ministry said it now approves 220 applications on average daily.

This is slightly higher than the 200 average daily figure over the first week the entry approval requirements kicked in.

By the numbers

1

New case

90

Total confirmed

2

Discharged yesterday

53

Total discharged

37

Total in hospital

7

In intensive care unit