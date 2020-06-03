Woman, 80, among four new community cases, 3 new clusters confirmed

An 80-year-old Singaporean woman is among four new Covid-19 cases in the community that were announced yesterday.

She is a family member of a previous case, a 48-year-old Singaporean man who was confirmed to have the virus on May 29.

She had earlier been placed on quarantine and was confirmed to have the virus on Monday after showing symptoms on May 17.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 544 new coronavirus cases in Singapore yesterday, bringing the total to 35,836.

Of the new cases, 540 are foreign workers living in dormitories. There were no imported cases, and 99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

The remaining community cases comprise three work pass or work permit holders who are all men and who tested positive for the virus on Monday.

One of them is a 33-year-old Indian national who was asymptomatic and found to have the virus as a result of proactive screening of migrant workers working in essential services.

He is currently unlinked to other cases.

The other two are both contacts of previously announced cases.

One is a 47-year-old Indian national who began showing symptoms on May 31, and the other, a 41-year-old China national who started showing symptoms on May 22.

Three new clusters were confirmed yesterday. All are in dormitories.

They are at 6 Tuas View Square, 65 & 67 Tuas View Walk 2 and 18 Woodlands Industrial Park E1.

While the ministry did not add to its list of public places visited by community cases while they were infectious, it said there was no need to avoid the listed places.

The full list, with the dates and time of the patients' visits, are on the ministry's website.

Those who have been to the places should monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visit said the ministry, adding that they should visit a doctor promptly if they develop fever, respiratory symptoms or loss of taste or smell.

The MOH reported that 709 more patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 23,166.

Currently, 331 confirmed cases are in hospital, with six in critical condition in intensive care.

Another 12,306 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has seen 24 deaths from Covid-19 complications. Another nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died of other causes.

By the numbers

544

New cases

4

New cases in community

35, 836

Total cases

709

Discharged yesterday

24

Deaths

23,166

Total recovered

331

Total in hospital

6

In intensive care unit