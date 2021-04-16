Woman accused of using information of 50 people to redeem face masks

A woman allegedly took the personal information of more than 50 people and used it to redeem face masks.

Koh Pek Keang, 42, a Malaysian, was charged yesterday.

She faces one charge of illegally obtaining personal information and another of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property.

Koh allegedly got the identification numbers, birth dates and addresses of 54 people at Clementi Community Centre on Nov 30 last year.

It was not revealed in court documents what her occupation was or how she gained access to the information, which she kept in her computer.

MACHINE

She then used the information and allegedly redeemed 54 packs of masks from a Temasek Foundation dispensing machine at the community centre. The total value of the masks is $648, with each pack valued at $12.

Koh's case has been adjourned and she is expected to be back in court for a further mention of her case on May 6.

She is out on bail of $10,000.