Woman accuses daughter of false rape report

A 35-year-old woman, whose technician husband is on trial for repeatedly raping their daughter more than three years ago, still believes the girl, who was 14 then, is making up the allegations.

The woman, testifying as a defence witness, told the High Court yesterday that her daughter was a "very rebellious" child who signed her report books and ran away from home a few times to meet male friends she got to know on Facebook.

Defence lawyer A. Revi Shanker produced three police reports made in relation to the girl running away, but Justice Lee Seiu Kin questioned the relevance of two of them as they were lodged months after the girl raised the rape allegations.

During cross-examination, Deputy Public Prosecutor Winston Man told the woman that her daughter may have lied about her relationships with boys, but it was "a very big jump" to say she was capable of making a false report against her biological father for rape.

The woman disagreed.

"This is your own personal view but as a mother, I definitely know how my daughter thinks," replied the administrative assistant.

The parties cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl, who is now 17.

The eldest of three children, she alleged she was raped eight times in a two-month period, usually on a Friday when her mother was away for mahjong.

Her father is on trial for two incidents that she can "most vividly recall".

On Nov 19, 2014, while her mother was at work, he forced his way into the locked common toilet and raped her, she said.

And on the night of Jan 9, 2015, her father grabbed her, took her to her bedroom and raped her while her mother was at a mahjong session.

The girl told the school counsellor about the rapes and the matter wa reported to the police and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

The case has been adjourned for both sides to make written submissions.