Woman admits she sneezed in security guard’s direction on purpose

A Taiwanese woman, who was not wearing a mask when she tried to enter Ion Orchard mall, sneezed in a security guard's direction on purpose when denied entry.

Sun Szu-Yen, 46, then said: "You get it? You get it already!"

After that, she took her passport out of her bag and said: "I am China. I am Taiwan."

Sun, who is in Singapore on a long-term pass, pleaded guilty in a district court yesterday to one count of performing a rash act and an unrelated harassment charge.

On April 12, security guard Devika Rani Muthu Krishnan, 56, was deployed to one of the entrances of Ion Orchard at Lift Lobby A on the fifth storey.

She was to ensure that shoppers' particulars were recorded on a form for contact tracing, and that shoppers wore masks before entering the mall.

Sun turned up around 12.40pm and filled out a form.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Deborah Lee said: "The victim reminded the accused to wear a mask before entering the mall. However, the accused used her scarf to wrap around her mouth instead.

"When the victim did not allow the accused entry into the mall, the accused pulled another scarf out of her bag and indicated that she wanted to use it as a mask."

Sun then sneezed in Ms Devika Rani's direction when the security guard refused to let her pass. She then took the form and scribbled on it to cancel her particulars.

When Ms Devika Rani tried to stop her, Sun told her to "shut up" and added: "Do your work."

A closed-circuit television camera captured the incident. Sun left the premises soon after.

Yesterday, DPP Lee said that according to an Institute of Mental Health report, Sun has a mood disorder. Deputy Principal District Judge Seah Chi-Ling then called for reports to assess her suitability for, among others, an order to undergo treatment for a mental condition in lieu of jail time. Sun will be sentenced on July 28.