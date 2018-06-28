Woman allegedly knocked down by e-scooter in hit-and-run incident

The victim sustained cuts on the right side of her body, including her temple, arm and leg.

An e-scooter rider allegedly crashed into the back of a woman, knocking her down in a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday night at Block 442 Fajar Road in Bukit Panjang.

According to a Facebook post by the woman's sister, Ms Jenn Low, the e-scooter rider fled towards the direction of Fajar Shopping Centre.

OUTRAGE

Ms Low expressed her outrage over the rider's lack of concern and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Her post has been shared more than 1,500 times, and attracted hundreds of comments from angry netizens.

Facebook user Priscilla Leong, an e-scooter rider, said stories of irresponsible riders upset her and added: "I don't mind having to get a licence if it can stop all such accidents from happening again."

A police spokesman told The New Paper they were alerted to an accident at 10.12pm on Tuesday involving an e-scooter and a pedestrian on a pathway along Fajar Road.

Investigations are ongoing.

E-scooter riders have been subject to public scrutiny lately, with several serious accidents this year.

The number of accidents involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) on public paths have gone up as well, rising to 128 last year from 42 in 2016.

Earlier this month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the authorities have caught 322 errant PMD users for offences including riding non-compliant devices on public paths and roads, using PMDs on roads or power-assisted bicycles on footpaths, and speeding or riding recklessly on paths.

This comes after stricter rules regulating the sale and use of bicycles, PMDs and power-assisted bicycles came into force on May 1 through the Active Mobility Act.

Under the Act, PMDs can have a maximum weight of 20kg and a maximum width of 70cm.

They cannot be used on roads and have to adhere to a speed limit of 15kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on cycling and shared paths.