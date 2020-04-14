Woman allegedly told maid to eat hair off toilet floor

A woman accused of multiple counts of maid abuse allegedly told the helper to eat hair left on a toilet floor and a piece of dirty cotton wool found on a table.

Tan Hui Mei, 34, who appeared in a district court last Thursday, faces three assault charges and two counts of harassing the Indonesian.

All five charges allegedly involved Ms Muslikhah, who goes by one name.

The two women were in a Tampines Street 83 flat sometime between November 2018 and April last year when Tan allegedly told Ms Muslikhah to eat the hair.

In another incident during the same period, she allegedly told Ms Muslikhah to eat a piece of dirty cotton wool on a dining table. Court documents did not state if the maid consumed the items or why she was allegedly told to do so.

Tan is said to have struck Ms Muslikhah's head with a plastic clothes hanger sometime between January and February last year.

She is accused of hitting the maid's forehead thrice and slapping her face on March 30 last year.

The next day, Tan allegedly pinched Ms Muslikhah's right forearm, causing a bruise.

Tan is just one of several Singaporeans hauled to court this year over such offences.

Last month, another woman, Mun Sau Yeng, 40, pleaded guilty to three counts of maid abuse involving Indonesian Yuni Dwi Lestari, 25.

On Feb 4 last year, the housewife used a meat pounder to hit the maid's teeth once, chipping a tooth. Three days later, Mun punched Ms Yuni's mouth about 10 times. As a result, the maid's teeth came loose and she started bleeding from her lips.

Mun tormented Ms Yuni about four days later, punching her left cheek several times. Mun will be sentenced on May 6.

Separately, former policewoman Nazriah Md Isa, 41, was sentenced to two weeks' jail in February after pleading guilty to two assault charges.

She had committed offences including kicking her then-maid's right calf in 2018.

The 36-year-old maid's name had been redacted from court documents.

Tan's case has been adjourned to May 14.