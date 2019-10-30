Woman arrested after throwing 50-inch TV from 10th-storey condo unit

(Above) The walkway it landed on leads to the condominium's swimming pool and fitness facilities.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Monday on suspicion of throwing a 50-inch television set from her 10th-storey unit at a condominium in Pasir Ris.

The police told The New Paper that at about 3.10pm, they were alerted to a case of a rash act at 6 Pasir Ris Link.

They said she was arrested in relation to the case and also for suspected drug-related offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the woman is a single mother of a two-year-old, who was in the unit at the time of the incident.

TODDLER

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received an alert at about 4.30pm, and it said that the toddler was taken by ambulance to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

It was unable to provide any details of the child's condition.

Shin Min reported that the woman had moved into the condo unit with her child about a year ago.

One resident who spoke to Shin Min said the crashing sound of the TV hitting the ground frightened his family members, who were setting up a barbecue.

The 34-year-old manager, who wanted to be known only as Mr Frank, said: "The television set, which looked to be about 50-inches wide, hit the public walkway on the first level, and some of the debris also went onto the second level.

"It's unbelievable, why and how would someone throw a television set down like that?

"Luckily no one was passing by when the television fell."

The television set landed on the walkway leading to the condo's swimming pool and fitness facilities and attracted many onlookers.

Another resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, told Shin Min the walkway was frequently used.

Fortunately, the rain meant there was lower footfall along the path at the time.

Said Mr Tan: "Otherwise, the consequences would have been unimaginable."