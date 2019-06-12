Woman arrested for debit card fraud

A 31-year-old was arrested for debit card fraud on Monday. She was suspected of being involved in more than 24 unauthorised debit card transactions.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they received a report in December last year from a victim about multiple unauthorised transactions made with her debit card.

The woman was arrested by officers from Bedok Police Division. She is believed to have obtained the card details through the course of her work, later using them to pay for private-hire rides and online purchases.

She will be charged today with unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse Act. She could be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both.

In the statement, the police advised all credit or debit card holders to opt for SMS notifications to be sent to their mobile phones and one-time password verifications for purchases or charges to cards.

The police also advised card holders to check their bank statements and alert their banks if there are any discrepancies or fraudulent charges.