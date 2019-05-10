Woman arrested for stealing money from blind tissue seller

The blind tissue seller and a photo of the suspect

The police have arrested a 64-year-old woman for allegedly stealing money from a blind tissue seller at an underpass near Yishun MRT station.

Yesterday, the police issued a press release saying they had received a report on May 2 that a woman had taken away some cash from a blind woman at the underpass.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the suspect and arrested her near Woodlands Street 12 on Wednesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Facebook user Jessica Vincent had put up a post on May 3 about the incident, which she said she had witnessed.

Ms Vincent said she was with her family when she heard a cry for help.

She said a woman chased and caught up with the thief, who claimed she did not take the blind woman's bag.

There was a brief argument and the woman was unable to detain the alleged thief who left.

Ms Vincent went over to check on and comfort the blind woman.

Ms Vincent said: "This poor blind lady has been sitting probably the whole day and how could any human do this however poor one might be?"

TNP understands the blind woman sells tissue paper at the underpass once a week.

Ms Vincent's post was shared 13,000 times and received more than 4,000 'likes'. Ms Vincent added she had lodged a police report about the incident.

Anyone convicted of theft can be jailed up to three years, or fined, or both.

The New Paper visited the underpass yesterday and spoke to a visually impaired busker, Mr Leo Lim, who has been performing there for about two years.

He busks there three to four times a week and had previously performed in Orchard Road.

Mr Lim said it is not uncommon for disabled or elderly people selling things on the street or busking to face issues of theft. He said: "Things like this happen almost every day.

"People will pretend to put money in the box and take money from it instead. If an old man selling tissue paper falls asleep, someone may take his money."

Mr Lim added: "This is life. There is nothing much we can do but live with it."