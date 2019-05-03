Woman assaults teen & friend, threatens to burn their faces

Grace Quek Xin Hui will be sentenced on May 30.

It started out with an alleged kiss, but it ended with two women beaten up and another five hauled to court.

Upset that one of the victims had allegedly flirted with a friend's boyfriend, the group of five confronted her and her friend, assaulting them and threatening to burn their faces.

Yesterday, Grace Quek Xin Hui, 23, was convicted of rioting, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

She is the last of the group of five to be dealt with.

Gina Yeo Kai Ting, 21; Tey Shi Hui, 22; and Ang Pek Ling, 20, were given probation.

Jamie Thng Yu Xuan, 23, was sentenced to reformative training for the assault and additional drug offences.

In the early hours of Dec 15, 2017, the group were at Envy Dance Club at Sentosa Gateway when Yeo complained about Miss Terine Ng Qian Hui, 19, kissing a friend's boyfriend.

The group confronted Miss Ng outside the club, but she denied the allegations.

They then slapped, kicked and punched her.

Quek also held a lighter near her face, threatening to burn her face and hair.

When Miss Ng escaped with the help of a passer-by, the group turned their attention to her friend, Miss Petrina Loke Mei Wan, 21.

They got angry when she claimed to not know where Miss Ng went and assaulted her.

Again Quek used a lighter, threatening to burn Miss Loke's face and hair.

The group stopped when a bouncer intervened.

INJURIES

Miss Ng suffered numerous abrasions and bruises, and made a police report the next day.

Quek was also charged with voluntarily causing hurt to another woman at a club in the same area in 2016.

She was convicted on three charges yesterday, with another three similar charges taken into consideration.

In mitigation, her lawyer Josephus Tan said she has since left that life of violence and alcoholism. He added she has cut ties with her negative peers and stopped drinking.

She has also enrolled in an arts school and helped illustrate a children's storybook.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rimplejit Kaur noted Quek did not have any prior criminal records.

District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam called for a report to assess her suitability for probation.

She is expected to be sentenced on May 30.For rioting, she can be jailed for up to seven years.