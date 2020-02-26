Woman breaks into pizza shop to steal money to loan friend

A teenager broke into a pizza outlet to steal money she promised to lend to her friend.

Yesterday, Safwana Sani, 20, pleaded guilty to housebreaking to commit theft.

She used to work as a pizza-maker at the Domino's Pizza outlet in Sembawang, but was suspended at the time of the theft.

Her friend, the co-accused Iskandar Malik, 25, was a delivery driver who also worked part-time at the outlet. He is being dealt with separately.

Safwana had promised to lend him $150 for his personal expenses.

At about 9pm on Dec 26 last year, the duo were at the outlet to meet their ex-colleagues.

They left in Iskandar's lorry, where he asked her for the money she had promised him.

The accused then suggested they steal the money from the outlet. Iskandar was initially against the idea, but later agreed.

At about 12.15am on Dec 27, they drove back to the outlet and Safwana used a duplicate key to unlock the entrance.

Iskandar acted as a lookout while she stole $200 from the safe inside the manager's room.

While in the room, she also tried looking for her personal belongings, and asked Iskandar to help her.

Neither could find any of the belongings, and they left after locking up the outlet.

The duo's acts were caught on camera.

Back in the lorry, Safwana passed her friend the $150 she promised and kept $50 for herself.

POLICE REPORT

The district manager of the outlet made a police report on Dec 28.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Chan said neither parties have made restitution.

District Judge Marvin Bay called for a probation suitability report for the accused in light of her youth.

She is currently out on $15,000 bail, and is expected to be back in court on March 30.

For housebreaking to commit theft, she can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.