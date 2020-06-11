Woman charged after viral video of spitting incident at KFC

(Above ) Lin has been charged in court.

(Above, in yellow) Lin Si Ting seen not wearing her mask properly.

The woman who was caught in a viral video spitting at and verbally abusing a KFC employee during the circuit breaker was hauled to court yesterday.

Lin Si Ting, 42, was slapped with three charges, including breaching safe distancing measures, harassment and use of criminal force.

According to charge sheets, the incident happened on April 22 at about 12.45pm at the KFC outlet in Nex mall.

Lin allegedly wore her mask in a way that covered only her chin, and she spat at a KFC employee twice.

She also verbally abused the employee by saying "wait for you to die, wait for your whole family to die".

Appearing in court yesterday, she said she intended to claim trial but would not be engaging a lawyer.

She is expected to be back in court for a pre-trial conference on July 1.

KFC lodged a police report on the incident in April and had said then that it took the safety of its staff and customers seriously.

The outlet was also cleaned and sanitised immediately after the incident.

In a release on Tuesday, the police said they took a serious view of such behaviour that they deemed to be both abusive and irresponsible.

They also urged everyone to play their part by being socially responsible and considerate, especially to service staff who continue to serve the public during this difficult period.

If convicted of using criminal force on the restaurant employee, Lin can be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $1,500, or both.

For verbally abusing the woman, she can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

Anyone found to have breached safe distancing measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both. - DAVID SUN