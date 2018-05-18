Woman charged for making maid stand on glass ceiling

A 36-year-old woman was charged yesterday for allegedly instructing her maid to clean the glass ceiling of her home by standing on it.

Belinda Huber was charged with failing to provide safe working conditions for her foreign domestic worker around June last year, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

Some time between early June and July 4 last year, Huber allegedly told her maid on four occasions to clean the glass ceiling on the second level of her home.

To do so, the maid had to stand on the glass ceiling that extends over the porch area of the house, MOM said in a statement. The Straits Times understands that the house is a landed property in Goldhill Avenue.

The ministry said it stopped the maid from working for Huber and imposed an interim employment ban while investigations into the case were ongoing.

The maid now has a new employer.

Huber's case will next be heard in court on June 21. If convicted, she may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. She will also be barred from employing a maid in the future.