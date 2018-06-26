Woman decapitated in industrial accident at food caterer

The woman had been trying to help with something when the accident at Thyme Food and Services located in Food Xchange @ Admiralty occurred.

A woman, 58, was killed in an industrial accident at a food caterer in Admiralty yesterday.

The New Paper understands she was decapitated after she got stuck between a platform and a faulty cargo hoist that she was checking.

The incident occurred at Thyme Food and Services located in Food Xchange @ Admiralty, an industrial facility for food manufacturers.

Thyme said the cargo hoist is used to transport goods inside its unit on the seventh-storey roof.

A police spokesman told TNP they were alerted shortly after 4pm and are investigating the unnatural death.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said the woman was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

One of Thyme's directors, Mr Lawrence Hee, 44, told reporters at the scene that the employee's work involved bookkeeping and procurement.

"She was someone with a strong sense of responsibility. She would watch your back and go beyond her normal duties," he added.

She started working for Thyme about two years ago after being made redundant by Mr Hee's wellness company where she worked for seven years.

He said her work was confined to an office area within the unit, away from the kitchen where the hoist was located.

"She shouldn't be anywhere near the hoist, but she went to help with something when the accident happened."

She was married with children and grandchildren, said Mr Hee, as his eyes welled up.

"I will need to face the family and offer them whatever support they need."

The body was taken away in a police van at around 8.30pm.