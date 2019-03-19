Woman dies after getting Botox treatment; police investigating

Police are looking into a case of a 32-year-old woman who died after receiving Botox treatment from a clinic on the fringe of the business district.

Ms Lau Li Ting, a property agent, fell into a coma after her treatment on March 8. She died five days later.

Her brother Michael, 26, said she went for her treatment around 11am and had been to the clinic in January for a beauty treatment before.

Mr Lau, an interior designer, said: "My mother called me around 2pm to say the aesthetic doctor told her that my sister was in the accident and emergency department of Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

"She asked me to check with the hospital as she was afraid it was a prank call."

When the family reached SGH around 4pm, Mr Lau said the doctors told them Ms Lau's heart had stopped for some time and there was little activity in her brain.

Ms Lau was in a coma and on life support for five days before she died on March 13.

The family made a police report on March 10 and the next day, reported the matter to the Health Ministry.

Mr Lau said: "We are not accusing anyone. That is why we made a police report, rather than take action."

Police confirmed a report has been made and investigations are ongoing.

Mr Lau added that the family was not satisfied with the aesthetic doctor's explanation.

He said: "We just want to know what happened... We just want the truth, for ourselves and for my sister."

He also said his sister had gone for beauty treatments at other clinics with no issues.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that when it visited the clinic yesterday at 11am, three people were seen leaving with some cans of products and bottles of medicine. The trio said they were staff from the Ministry of Health.

Mr Lau said his sister had many friends and that more than a hundred people had visited her at the hospital and attended her wake. He said: "Emotionally we are quite hurt and there are definitely some things that we need to settle, but we need to stay strong."