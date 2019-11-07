Woman dies in Lentor Avenue accident, driver arrested

The woman was reportedly crossing Lentor Avenue with a two-year-old child in a stroller when she was hit by a car.

A woman died in hospital after a traffic accident on Tuesday morning.

The New Paper understands that the 30-year-old woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two pedestrians at about 10.55am along Lentor Avenue.

A 44-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the woman was pushing a two-year-old boy in a stroller while crossing the road at the time of the accident.

It also reported that she had pushed the child out of harm's way before being hit by the car. The boy was also taken to hospital.

On the same morning, about 10 minutes later, another accident occurred along Tiong Bahru Road, involving a taxi and a car. Three adults and a child were taken to hospital.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said: "SCDF responded to a road traffic accident at the junction of Lower Delta and Tiong Bahru at 11.05am."

The taxi driver and the passengers, a 37-year-old man and his two-year-old son, were conscious when they were taken to National University Hospital.

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old woman, was also conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Group chief corporate communications officer of the ComfortDelGro Corporation, Tammy Tan, said: "We are relieved that our cabby and passengers have been discharged from the hospital. We have been in touch with them to assist them as best as we can."

Police are investigating both cases.