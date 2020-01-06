Woman on e-bike, 69, dies after collision involving two cars
A 69-year-old woman riding an e-bike died after a collision involving a Maserati and another car along Cantonment Road yesterday morning.
The police said they were alerted to the incident at 5.52am. One of the drivers, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.
The second driver had left the scene before the police arrived.
