Woman left disabled after car crashed into her mobility scooter in Bukit Batok

A woman in an electric mobility scooter was left disabled after a car crashed into her near the entrance of a carpark.

The driver of the car, Thin Yok Ching, 50, was fined $2,500 on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to one count of causing hurt by a negligent act.

At 8.50pm on Jan 18, 2018, Thin was driving out of the carpark in Bukit Batok Street 51.

As she was about to turn onto the main street, she failed to keep a proper lookout and did not see the victim, a 62-year-old woman on an electric mobility scooter already halfway across the road in front of her.

The car collided into the victim's right side, causing her to fall off the scooter and black out briefly. When she regained consciousness, her leg bone was protruding from the skin and she was bleeding.

She also felt pain in her chest.

The impact of the collision cracked the front bumper of the car.

The victim was taken to National University Hospital and was found to have had an open fracture dislocation of her right ankle.

SEVERAL PROCEDURES

She had to undergo several operations from Jan 19 to Feb 7 that year, and was given 23 days of hospitalisation leave.

Despite rehabilitation and the operations, which involved a metal rod implant, her ankle will remain weaker and stiffer than before, resulting in some permanent disability, a doctor said.

Thin was given the maximum fine and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a year.

For causing hurt by a negligent act, she could have been jailed for up to six months on top of the fine.