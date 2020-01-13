Woman falls from 4th-storey Whampoa flat as she takes in laundry

The victim fell from the fourth storey clutching a pole that got stuck briefly on a clothes rack on the second storey, helping to lessen the impact of her fall.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after she lost her balance and fell from the fourth storey of a Housing Board flat on Saturday.

The Vietnamese woman is believed to have been retrieving clothes that were put out to dry when she fell, Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to a case of fall from height at around 7pm at Block 82 Whampoa Drive.

The woman, believed to be in Singapore on holiday with friends, landed outside the back door of a hair salon located on the first storey of the block and fractured her leg, Shin Min reported.

Shin Min reported that she was grappling with a bamboo pole on a clothes rack at the time of the incident.

She fell clutching the pole and it got stuck momentarily on the clothes rack on the second storey, helping to lessen the impact somewhat when she landed on the ground and saving her from more serious injuries.

There were bloodstains outside the back door of the hair salon and police cordoned off the area.

An employee at the salon, who wanted to be known only as Ms Jiang, told Shin Min she heard a loud noise and opened the door to see a woman lying on the ground.

Ms Jiang said the woman was bleeding from the head. She rushed back into the salon to get her colleagues to help.

She said: "I quickly called the ambulance, and a group of people had also gathered to help.

"But we didn't dare move her because we didn't know how serious her injuries were."

The stricken woman's friend later rushed downstairs. It is believed that the woman lived in the flat with her friends. She arrived in Singapore last month with three friends.