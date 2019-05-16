Woman fined for 18,000 unregistered ovulation and pregnancy test kits

A 35-year-old woman was fined $16,000 after she brought in about 18,000 pieces of unregistered health products into Singapore.

Pan Feng, a Chinese national and a Singapore permanent resident, was found to have brought in at least 10,000 pieces of ovulation test kits and at least 7,000 pregnancy test kits.

The housewife had intended to sell them on e-commerce platform Qoo10.

She admitted to importing these kits when she realised they were in demand, and planned to sell each pregnancy kit for 35 cents and each ovulation kit for 40 cents.

She would make a profit of 20 cents for each kit sold and earn an average of $2,000 a month.

She had been selling the kits for about two years.

She was caught in March 2016 when she entered Singapore after her luggage was searched by officers, who found more than 15,000 kits. More kits were later found in her house.

Unregistered test kits are a concern because they may not comply with product standards and may be defective.

Pan pleaded guilty to two charges under the Health Products Act, with six other charges taken into consideration during sentencing.- ADELINE TAN