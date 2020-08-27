Woman fined $4k for hosting illegal gathering during circuit breaker

Cassie Ong Shi Hong was the 11th person linked to the unlawful gathering at the Compassvale Crescent flat to be dealt with in court.

One of the hosts of an unlawful gathering in a Sengkang flat amid the Covid-19 outbreak was fined $4,000 yesterday.

Cassie Ong Shi Hong, who was then the fiancee of the flat's owner, Leong Chee Mun, 37, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The Straits Times understands that they are no longer engaged to each other.

The court heard that the 32-year-old Singaporean had earlier been offered a job in the childcare sector.

The employer has since withdrawn its offer following media coverage of the case, said her defence lawyers Josephus Tan, Marshall Lim and Cory Wong in their mitigation plea.

Ong was the 11th person linked to the case to be dealt with in court.

On Aug 5, Jackson Tan Chia Ho and Jasmin Tan Ee Lin, both 30, were each fined $3,000.

Poh Yang Ting, 21; Peh Si Qin, 22; Felisa Chua Jia Xuan, 23; Low Wei Hao, 25; Nicman Lim Wei Fong, 25; Chee Min Hui, 27; Kho Zi Ting, 27; and Priscilia Tan Sze Hui, 32, were each fined $2,500.

The cases involving Leong and six other people are still pending.

During the circuit breaker from April 7 to June 1, members of the public were not allowed to leave their place of residence without a valid reason or meet other people not living in the same place of residence for any social purpose.

Despite this, Jackson Tan and Jasmin Tan had been in the flat at Block 295C Compassvale Crescent from around 6am on May 8, as they had breakfast there.

The other guests turned up from around 9pm that day.

While in the unit, the group mingled and came into close contact with one another while engaged in various activities such as eating, drinking alcoholic beverages, playing games and watching Netflix programmes.