Woman flung into air by BMW

A 38-year-old woman was flung into the air after she was hit by a car near Gardens by the Bay last Saturday.

A video posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook Page yesterday shows a BMW car hitting the pedestrian after making a left turn. The woman's legs can be seen above the roof of the car after she is sent flying.

The driver then stops to check on her as she lies still with her face down.

The police said she was conscious while being taken in an ambulance to Singapore General Hospital after the accident at Marina Gardens Drive towards Central Boulevard.

Police investigations are ongoing.