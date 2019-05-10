Singapore

Mother fulfils diploma dream after 30 years, together with son

Woman fulfils diploma dream after 30 years, together with son
Madam Carol Hor and her son Jarrod Chua. Both graduated from Singapore Polytechnic last week but from different courses. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAROL HOR

Sunday is Mother's Day. The New Paper celebrates supermums who juggle love for their children and dedication to their careers

Erlina Calubayan
May 10, 2019 06:00 am

Madam Carol Hor had applied to Singapore Polytechnic's (SP) diploma in business practice (business management) when she was 17 but did not do well enough to get accepted.

Instead, she got a marketing diploma at a private institution before settling down and starting a family, seemingly moving on from her dream.

Three decades later, with the support of her family and colleagues, Madam Hor, 48, fulfilled that dream and graduated from SP with the diploma she so wanted last Friday, a day after her younger son, 20, graduated with SP's diploma in business innovation and design.

She told The New Paper: "I was filled with excitement and curiosity to be back in school, but I was also quite fearful of how the students would see me because of my age."

Despite her worry, Madam Hor found the experience of being one of her son's school peers "awesome" as she got a better understanding of his time in school. He was also an "adviser" when she needed help, allowing them to develop a closer relationship.

Starting your own business? Let go of ‘mum guilt’
Singapore

Starting own business? Let go of 'mum guilt'

Madam Hor continued working full-time as a senior project assistant executive at the Defence Science and Technology Agency in the 21/2 years it took to complete her diploma, heading to work in the morning before attending night classes.

SCDF emergency call system may soon recognise Singlish
Singapore

Singlish emergency calls? Also can

Related Stories

Single mum switches career to pursue dream to 'do something meaningful'

Starting your own business? Let go of ‘mum guilt’

NEA: Coffins have been removed from Kallang River

Mother's Day holds a special place in her heart because she loves the efforts her two children make to remember her in thoughtful ways.

She fondly recalls a Mother's Day card her daughter, now 23, a Singapore University of Social Sciences undergraduate, gave her when she was little.

She switches career to pursue dream to ‘do something meaningful’
Singapore

Single mum switches career to pursue dream to 'do something meaningful'

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COMMUNITY ISSUES

Erlina Calubayan

Read articles by Erlina Calubayan