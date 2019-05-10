Mother fulfils diploma dream after 30 years, together with son

Madam Carol Hor and her son Jarrod Chua. Both graduated from Singapore Polytechnic last week but from different courses.

Madam Carol Hor had applied to Singapore Polytechnic's (SP) diploma in business practice (business management) when she was 17 but did not do well enough to get accepted.

Instead, she got a marketing diploma at a private institution before settling down and starting a family, seemingly moving on from her dream.

Three decades later, with the support of her family and colleagues, Madam Hor, 48, fulfilled that dream and graduated from SP with the diploma she so wanted last Friday, a day after her younger son, 20, graduated with SP's diploma in business innovation and design.

She told The New Paper: "I was filled with excitement and curiosity to be back in school, but I was also quite fearful of how the students would see me because of my age."

Despite her worry, Madam Hor found the experience of being one of her son's school peers "awesome" as she got a better understanding of his time in school. He was also an "adviser" when she needed help, allowing them to develop a closer relationship.

Madam Hor continued working full-time as a senior project assistant executive at the Defence Science and Technology Agency in the 21/2 years it took to complete her diploma, heading to work in the morning before attending night classes.

Mother's Day holds a special place in her heart because she loves the efforts her two children make to remember her in thoughtful ways.

She fondly recalls a Mother's Day card her daughter, now 23, a Singapore University of Social Sciences undergraduate, gave her when she was little.