Woman gets five stitches on the head after cyclist crashes into her

Ms Juddy Huang, 52, and her husband were cycling on the Park Connector at East Coast Park.

One was a group of cyclists on racing bikes pedalling on the bicycle lanes at East Coast Park, the other was a husband and wife duo cycling leisurely on the Park Connector.

A Sunday afternoon along the east coast ended in a crash, with the wife taken to hospital with her head bleeding.

At around 5pm on Sunday, Mr Cyril Low and his wife Ms Juddy Huang, both 52, had just made it past the vicinity of the National Service Resort & Country Club and were headed back to a shop closer to Bedok Jetty to return their rented bikes.

But suddenly, they saw a convoy of about five cyclists speeding towards them.

Mr Low said the group was riding so quickly that the couple could not react.

"The first rider kept to his lane and sped past us," he recounted. "But the second crossed over into the lane we were in, and my wife who was riding in front of me screamed."

The rider crashed into Ms Huang and she fell and hit her head on the pavement.

He continued moving, crashing straight into Mr Low before finally stopping.

"He hit me, but all I could do was scream for someone to call an ambulance when I saw my wife bleeding," he said.

"Thankfully, some passers-by came forward to help, and one of them was a first-aider who helped check that she was responsive."

The speed limit was 25kmh, but Mr Low claimed the group of cyclists could have been travelling at close to 50kmh or more.

Ms Huang was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital and discharged later that evening after getting five stitches on her head.

A police spokesman said the case has been classified as a rash act causing hurt. A 27-year-old man is currently assisting with investigations.

Mr Low said the man wanted to pay compensation.

"... but the main point is how are we going to stop others from doing such irresponsible things in a park," he said.

"There are many children and elderly there on weekends, and this is not the way to ride.

"At that speed, they might kill someone, and we shouldn't let them endanger the lives of everyone else."

Under the Active Mobility Act, those who speed on public paths may be fined up to $2,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $5,000, or jailed for up to a year, or both.

Those convicted of causing hurt by a rash act may be fined up to $5,000, or jailed for up to a year, or both.