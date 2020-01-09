Woman gets jail after embezzling nearly $38,000 from mosque

Over a period of about two years, she stole more than $37,000 from the mosque she worked at and spent the money on her family.

Marlina Abdul Rahman, 36, a corporate service officer of Darul Aman Mosque, was jailed for nine months yesterday.

She had pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal breach of trust. Two similar charges were taken into consideration.

She was employed by the mosque from January 2017 to August last year.

She was found out in August, when the corporate and estate manager of the mosque discovered there was a shortage of $4,800 from the money collected by the mosque around the period of Hari Raya Haji.

The manager checked through the receipts and accounts and found numerous discrepancies. For example, of the 219 receipts manually issued by Marlina, 155 were not registered in the accounting system.

It was also discovered that she had dishonestly misappropriated almost $15,000 from a period in 2017 alone.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Suhas Malhotra told the court yesterday that Marlina misappropriated about $37,900 from 2017 to 2019, and had made restitution of only $4,800 after spending the money both on herself and her family.

He urged the court to jail her for 10 months.

Crying in the dock, Marlina pleaded for leniency and claimed she had just found out she was pregnant.

District Judge Luke Tan noted that Marlina did not have any prior offences before jailing her for nine months.

For each charge for criminal breach of trust as an employee, she could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined.