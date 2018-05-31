Woman gets reformative training for role in $300,000 heist

It was a job that this young Grab driver should not have accepted.

Student Valerie Emmanuelle Ramanee agreed to help four robbers rent a car and steal $300,000 in cash from four men, who had collected it from fellow Bangladeshis to send back to their country.

The 21-year-old, who was working for the ride-hailing service at the time of the robbery last December, was yesterday sentenced to reformative training on one count each of obstructing the course of justice and misuse of drugs.

She will spend between 18 months and three years at a reformative training centre and follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

The court heard that at around 3am on Dec 11, four men posing as Criminal Investigation Department officers turned up at the Bangladeshis' Rowell Road address, searched their room, then fled with the money in a silver Volvo.

Ramanee had been asked by Udaya Kumar Manoker, 21, to help him rent a vehicle so she could drive them to a "job". She agreed to help, and along with Udaya, rented and picked up the Volvo on Dec 10, at around 11pm.

Udaya drove the Volvo to Rangoon Lane with Ramanee following in her black Peugeot.

At the carpark, she was instructed by Udaya to buy five pairs of gloves and duct tape from Mustafa Centre, which he used to stick the false plates on the Volvo.

She then drove to Veerasamy Road with Mohamed Safit Hassan Mohamed Ayub, 25, to wait as the robbery took place. After the crime, Safit told her the Volvo was used for purposes related to "robbery or kidnapping".

Udaya removed the fake plates and wiped the Volvo. He put the plates inside Ramanee's car, which she later threw away. She was paid $500 for her role.

The court heard she had been released on bail at the time of the robbery after she tested positive for smoking methamphetamine last November.