Woman gets trapped between MRT train and platform doors

The woman ran up to the platform doors to stop them from fully shutting and managed to squeeze through. She then tried to prise the train carriage doors open but was trapped when the platform doors closed.

The train carriage doors and the platform doors were fast closing. Determined not to miss her ride, a woman ran up to the platform doors and managed to force herself through.

She then tried to prise open the shut carriage doors.

But as she was doing so, the platform doors slowly closed behind her, trapping her between the two set of doors.

As an onlooker rushed over and tried to prise open the platform doors, the carriage doors opened and the woman safely boarded the train.

The dramatic incident at the Little India MRT station was captured in a two-minute video, which has since gone viral online.

SBS Transit, which operates the Downtown Line, confirmed yesterday that the incident happened on Monday at about 3.30pm. The train was headed towards Expo station, it added in a statement.

The public transport operator said that a staff member on board had activated an emergency device to allow the carriage doors to reopen fully to let the passenger enter the train.

The entire episode took place over 20 seconds.

SBS Transit also said that a "safety feature" was in place to ensure the train would not move off as long as both sets of doors were not locked.

SLAMMED

Netizens who saw the video were angry over the woman's actions, saying it was reckless and could have endangered her life and others.

Facebook user Chan Xue Wen said: "That was too risky. I can't imagine what would happen if the train doors did not open and she's stuck in between. That would have been horrible."

Another user, Tan Shimin, said: "(The) authorities should fine her for doing that. She was being inconsiderate. Not only could she have hurt herself, she could have also caused train delays and signalling fault."

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of SBS Transit corporate communications, reminded commuters not to attempt such actions for safety reasons.

She said: "This is extremely dangerous and could result in serious injury. It could also result in a service disruption, as well as cause damage to public property."

Mr Bernard Tay, chairman of Singapore Road Safety Council, said that the public should not attempt to mess with any operating machinery such as moving escalators, train doors and lifts.

He said: "Even if there are safety measures in place, you are putting yourself in unnecessary danger when you do such actions.

"Never be too close to moving machinery. Not only is it dangerous, public property could get damaged."