Woman held after shouting during Benjamin Glynn’s trial

A woman was detained after shouting in court during the trial of British national Benjamin Glynn yesterday morning.

The judge at the trial had told the woman, whose mask had broken, to leave the court.

But she refused to comply and started shouting "kangaroo court" several times.

She was also heard calling herself a "living woman" and saying she had no contract with the police, making reference to the same sovereign citizen movement as Glynn had made.

When the police attempted to escort her out, she told them not to touch her.

She also shouted: "I do not respect the judge."

The judge instructed the police to remove her from the court and stood down the case temporarily.

The case resumed shortly after she left the court escorted by several officers.

Outside the courtroom, the woman remarked that wearing a mask was unnecessary.

When told that she was not allowed to enter the court again, the woman questioned the officers: "Why can't I go back inside? Is he (the judge) afraid I'll call him a kangaroo again?"

When the woman attempted to leave about 15 minutes later, the officers stopped and detained her.

She then told the police that she was a Singaporean and recited her NRIC number to them.

The Straits Times understands that she was questioned by the police in a holding room.

She was seen leaving the State Courts at about 1pm.