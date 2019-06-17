Woman injures her hand after tripping on Canopy Park walking net

A woman injured her hand tripping on the sky nets attraction at Canopy Park in Jewel Changi Airport on Friday.

A Jewel spokesman confirmed the incident, saying that the woman had "tripped while walking and fell forward" around 5.05pm.

A ranger on duty immediately administered first aid, said the spokesman.

Canopy Park opened to the public on June 10.

The spokesman said: "We regret the guest's unfortunate experience, and we urge all guests to stay aware of their personal safety while having fun at the attractions."

The visitor had posted about her accident on Facebook, but it seems to have been removed.

The attractions at Canopy Park have undergone numerous safety tests including certification of material used, said the Jewel spokesman.

There are safety advisories and on-ground reminders by the staff, she added.The number of people allowed into each attraction is also regulated.

Apart from the entrance and exit, there are also staff on the walking nets who are available to render assistance if necessary to guests.