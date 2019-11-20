Singapore

Woman jailed 15 months for abusing domestic helper

Woman jailed 15 months for abusing domestic helper
Jenny Chan Yun Hui. TNP FILE PHOTO
CHARMAINE NG
Nov 20, 2019 06:00 am

A woman who abused her Indonesian domestic helper, including punching her in the nose several times and using a plastic bowl to hit her in the head, was sentenced to 15 months' jail yesterday.

Jenny Chan Yun Hui, 42, sobbed at the dock as District Judge Eddy Tham meted out the sentence, which he said had been downgraded on compassionate grounds as she has major depressive disorder.

The judge acknowledged that Chan was going through a "stressful time" during the period of the offences, which started about two months after Ms Rasi started working for her in February 2016.

Chan's depression meant that she had less control of her emotions, contributing to the offences committed, said the judge. However, this could not excuse Chan's physical abuse of Ms Rasi, who would have suffered psychological harm as a result of the physical abuse and isolation under the hands of her employer, he added.

Chan, who is married with children, pleaded guilty to three assault charges earlier this year in February.

Chan began physically abusing Ms Rasi in April 2016. On one occasion, Chan was upset that Ms Rasi had not finished her morning chores and punched her in the eye. While the domestic worker was cleaning, Chan hit her back, and used a plastic bowl to hit her in the head, causing it to bleed.

Cop gets jail, caning for sexually exploiting two women in custody
Singapore

Cop preyed on 2 women in custody

Related Stories

Two soldiers fined for their roles in death of actor Aloysius Pang

Man jailed 4 years for slashing another in Singapore Pools branch

Man admits to paying girl, 15, to perform sexual acts

Chan also punched Ms Rasi in the nose several times as she was angry the domestic worker had woken up late, and did not stop even when Ms Rasi said she was unable to breathe. Ms Rasi had a broken nose, but was not taken to see a doctor.

When Ms Rasi wanted to stop working, Chan said if she ran away, she would alert the police and Ms Rasi would be jailed for 20 years.

Later that day, Chan pinched Ms Rasi's ears with her fingernails, drawing blood, and punched her in the eyes multiple times until she could not see with her left eye.

On June 19, 2016, Ms Rasi confided in another maid, who advised her to seek help at the Indonesian Embassy. She did so the next day and was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she was hospitalised until June 22 that year.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME