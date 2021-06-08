Woman jailed for conning victim of nearly $50k to help find a husband

Soh Chih Hui was also ordered to pay her victim $49,600.

A woman who cheated her mother's 56-year-old friend of nearly $50,000 after claiming she could help her find a husband through religious rites was sentenced yesterday to 15 months' jail.

Soh Chih Hui was also ordered to pay Ms Goh Seng Mui $49,600 as compensation.

Soh, who is now 23, will have to spend an additional two weeks behind bars if she is unable to pay the amount.

The Singaporean was between 17 and 18 years old when she duped Ms Goh, her mother's primary school friend, into handing her the monies over multiple occasions between April and November 2015.

At an earlier trial last September, District Judge Carol Ling convicted Soh of an amalgamated cheating charge.

Yesterday, the judge said Soh had caused severe harm, making the "superstitious" and "gullible" Ms Goh part with her life savings.

Before she was cheated, Ms Goh, an odd-job worker, had reconnected with Soh's mother by chance. She also got to know Soh and later worked for the younger woman's father at his bak kut teh stall in Tampines.

During the trial, Ms Goh testified that Soh had told her she could introduce her to a man who "would become her boyfriend and later husband".

In his submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu said the younger woman even showed Ms Goh a photo of the man on her mobile phone.

The DPP added that Ms Goh was a superstitious person who is "plainly naive and simple-minded". Soh exploited these characteristics in her ruse.

The DPP said: "The victim testified that the accused spoke to her in a high-pitched, child-like voice and appeared to her as a child deity.

"The accused also spoke to her in a low voice and appeared to her as deity 'Fu Wang'. In the capacity as the child deity or 'Fu Wang', the accused told the victim she needed to 'borrow fate' before she could be with her prospective husband."

The court heard that to "borrow fate", Ms Goh had to hand over cash to Soh to buy cosmetics, branded shoes and clothes, as well as chant prayers, perform rituals and make offerings.

The court heard that Ms Goh gave Soh her insurance pay-out of more than $17,000 and also borrowed money from her oldest brother.

Ms Goh realised she had been duped when Soh tried to get her to sell her Housing Board flat.