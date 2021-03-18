Woman jailed for performing sexual acts on daughter's friend

A housewife performed sexual acts on her daughter's underage male schoolmate while the girl, then 13, was lying on the same bed, a district court heard yesterday.

The woman was aware that the mildly intellectually disabled boy, who was 15 at the time, liked her daughter and wanted to have a relationship with the girl.

The 45-year-old Singaporean woman was sentenced yesterday to a year in jail after she pleaded guilty to two counts of committing an obscene act on a minor.

She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the boy's identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir said that some time last year, some students from the school created a chat group on WhatsApp and the woman was included in it.

In a private conversation, the boy told her about his problems with his then girlfriend and the housewife comforted him. As the conversation went on, she realised the boy wanted to have a relationship with her daughter.

By March last year, the housewife started calling him "dear" and considered him her godson. She invited him to her flat and the boy accepted the offer as he wanted to meet the girl.

Some time later, the woman would watch the two teenagers' antics on a bed, but told the boy he could not kiss her daughter's lips as she was "still very fresh".

The boy started staying over at the flat soon after and he shared the same bed with the mother-daughter pair.

On several occasions while they were lying in bed, the woman would kiss the victim in the mouth and hug him.

The trio were in bed on March 23 last year when the woman slipped her hand into his underwear and performed a sexual act on him.

She told the boy to turn around when he told her that he felt uncomfortable, and continued touching him.

Despite this, he did not ask her to stop as he was afraid she would shout at him.

The housewife committed a similar act on him three days later with her daughter resting nearby, the court heard.

The boy went to school later that day and told a social worker about his ordeal. The police were then alerted.

The woman's bail was set at $15,000 yesterday and she was ordered to surrender herself at the state courts on April 14 to begin serving her sentence.