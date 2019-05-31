Woman jailed for stealing newspapers, pork and bread

A woman was jailed on Wednesday for stealing copies of The New Paper and The Straits Times.

Wong Kee Heay, 59, stole at least seven copies of TNP and three copies of ST from residents in Ang Mo Kio.

The unemployed woman was sentenced to four weeks' jail for stealing the newspapers and frozen pork and bread from delivery lorries. She was given an enhanced 10-day jail term as she committed some offences while out of prison on a remission order.

The court heard Wong stole the newspapers from residents in Ang Mo Kio on several occasions from November last year to March this year.

She was found out after a newspaper vendor received complaints from subscribers about missing newspapers.He made at least two police reports.

Footage from police cameras captured Wong walking into the corridors empty-handed at around 4am each time but leaving with the newspapers.

The vendor said it cost him more than $20 for each additional delivery to replace the newspapers.