Woman jailed two weeks for giving false statement

She falsely accused two people of bringing her here to work as a prostitute.

Yesterday, Kalaiselvi Murugiyan, 24, was sentenced to two weeks jail for providing false information to a public servant.

The court heard that on Nov 1 last year, Kalaiselvi, an Indian national, went to the Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre to make a police report.

She was referred to the Central Police Division to have her statement recorded.

Kalaiselvi gave a false police statement saying that Mr Natarajan Ramesh and Ms Saraswathi Narayanan had brought her here to force her into prostitution.

The police officer, Inspector Mohamed Raffiq Bin Mohamed Ishak, then started investigations on the duo for knowingly living off a prostitute's earnings.

On the same day, the police arrested the man, and a few days later, arrested Ms Saraswathi, even though Kalaiselvi had admitted on Nov 2 that she had lied in her earlier police statement.

She said she implicated the two people as she did not want her husband to find out how she was making a living in Singapore.

Court documents did not state what she was working as in Singapore.

Kalaiselvi, who was unrepresented, cried in court and pleaded with the judge not to impose a jail term.

District Judge Christopher Tan said her actions had wasted the police's valuable resources and diverted attention away from investigating genuine cases.

Kalaiselvi could have been jailed for up to one year and fined up to $5,000. - ADELINE TAN