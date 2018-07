Woman jailed two weeks for riding bike into elderly woman

Cai Mei Ying often rode her bicycle in the market.

A cyclist who knocked down an elderly woman in a market, leaving her with a broken left hip bone, was sentenced to two weeks' jail yesterday.

Hawker stall owner Cai Mei Ying was also ordered to pay $7,000 in compensation to Madam Ang Ah Soi, 77.

The district court heard that Madam Ang's medical bills exceeded $13,000, but Cai, 49, cannot compensate her the full amount. Cai earns between $1,250 and $1,500 a month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Christina Koh said Cai operates a stall selling bean curd and noodles in the market at Block 85 Bedok North Street 4.

She regularly rode her bicycle to and from her workplace as well as in the market.

DPP Koh said: "She did so... despite being fully aware that there were 'No Bicycles' signs placed at various points in the market's compound, and despite knowing that it was dangerous for her to do so since the market was often crowded with people and the spaces were narrow."

On Sept 22, 2016, Cai left her home in Block 116 Bedok North Road and cycled to the market around 10am.

She rode into the market, failed to keep a proper lookout and did not see Madam Ang walking nearby, said DPP Koh.

The bicycle hit the elderly woman, who fell backwards.

Madam Ang was taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was found to have a fracture in her left hip bone.

She was discharged on Sept 29, 2016.

Cai had pleaded guilty on June 29 this year to causing grievous hurt to Madam Ang through a negligent act.

Last month, DPP Koh urged District Judge Jill Tan to sentence her to at least four weeks' jail.

Cai is represented by Senior Counsel Lok Vi Ming, who was assigned to the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

Yesterday, Mr Lok pleaded for his client to be a given a fine. He said she "deeply regrets" her actions and no longer cycles in the market.

DPP Koh later told the court the prosecution is considering whether to appeal against the sentence.

Judge Tan said that if both sides decide not to appeal, Cai has to surrender herself at the State Courts on Aug 29 to begin her jail term. She is out on bail of $8,000.