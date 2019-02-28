Woman killed in Tuas crash was with husband on bus

The family of Ms Mok Fei Chen at the mortuary, and the late Ms Mok.

The 35-year-old Malaysian woman killed in the Tuas Checkpoint bus accident early on Tuesday morning was an employee at American technology company Hewlett-Packard (HP) and a mother of two young children.

Ms Mok Fei Chen, 35, was on her way to work with her husband when she was flung out of the window of the bus.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that her husband is also an HP employee.

Shin Min said Ms Mok and her husband, who have two daughters aged eight and 10, were sitting in the last row of seats on the bus.

Her husband, who was sitting on the right end of the row, was asleep when the bus hit a railing on a flyover.

When he woke up from the impact, he discovered his wife, who was sitting on the left end, had been thrown out of the window.

She was found below the flyover and pronounced dead. Another woman, who was also found there, was seriously injured.

At around 10am yesterday, Ms Mok's husband, her older brother and two other family members arrived at the mortuary to collect her body and take it back to their hometown, Kulai, in Johor.

Her husband did not want to comment on the incident, Shin Min reported.

Yesterday, a spokesman for HP confirmed that one of their employees had died.

The spokesman added: "Most of the other employees requiring medical treatment have been discharged from hospital.

"Our focus is on supporting our colleagues and their families in this difficult time. The safety of all employees is our highest priority and we continue to work with our transportation vendor to ensure safety of the vehicles."

Ms Mok's sister-in-law told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that the loving couple would often take the bus together to Singapore to work.

Wanbao also reported that Ms Mok's husband had sustained minor injuries.

On Ms Mok's Facebook page, photos revealed the family of four was tight-knit and had travelled to Taiwan for a holiday last year.

Her friends and colleagues took to Facebook to express their condolences, with many stating she was a lovable and cheerful woman with a bright smile.

The police said on Tuesday that the 59-year-old bus driver was arrested for causing death by a rash act.

Shin Min reported that the Malaysian driver, who was trapped in his seat and had to be freed using hydraulic rescue equipment, had sustained broken bones and injuries on his lower limbs.

As of 4pm yesterday, two of the 12 people injured were still receiving treatment at the National University Hospital.