Woman murdered on ITE campus, ex-husband injured

A 56-year-old woman was murdered on the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio yesterday evening.

A man is believed to have stabbed her in the carpark of the ITE. The New Paper understands that a vehicle could also have been used in the attack.

The police, who were alerted to the incident at about 7.40pm, said the victim was found lying motionless in the carpark and was pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics at the scene.

The SCDF, which dispatched two ambulances to the scene, said a 66-year-old man with injuries was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

His injuries are said to be serious.

The police have classified the case as murder and investigations are ongoing.

The identities of the victim and the male suspect have not been released.

TNP understands that the woman worked in the ITE, and the man is her ex-husband.

A man, who said he was married to the victim's sister, told TNP that she was a very happy person and that he was shocked by the murder.

He declined to give his name or comment further.

Students approached by TNP also said they were shocked by the incident.

The Straits Times reported that a section of the mostly-deserted carpark, located just off the school's entrance on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, was cordoned off when its team arrived at about 9.45pm.

Drivers with cars parked within the cordoned-off area were told they could not remove their vehicles until investigations were complete.

The victim's body could be seen lying between a black Mercedes sedan and a blue Mitsubishi SUV in the carpark.

The body was removed shortly before 12.45am.

Photos circulating online show a man, dressed in a polo shirt and grey trousers, lying in the carpark with his shirt drenched in blood.

STUDENTS' REACTIONS

Year 2 student Zatil Nazurah, 18, told ST that she received a text message from a teacher telling her to be careful and stay away from the carpark.

"A lot of us just came out of CCA so we don't know what happened. We were told to stay away from the main carpark but don't know why," she added.

A Year 1 student, who gave her name only as Didi, 16, said that she had also been told to stay away from the carpark.

"A classmate said there was a stabbing incident in the carpark, and one person died. I'm feeling quite scared now about the safety here," she said.

Mr Ang Wei Neng, member of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education, called on ITE to act quickly to enhance security, ST reported.

"We hope that the management of ITE College Central can act fast and decisively to enhance the security of the college to assure parents, students and staff of their safety."

An ITE spokesman said on its Facebook page that it was saddened by the "tragic incident".

"This is an isolated incident, and we would like to assure parents, students and the public that our campus is safe for students, staff and members of the public," the spokesman added.