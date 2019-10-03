Woman nabbed for alleged loan shark harassment

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for her suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

She is expected to be charged in court today with offences under the Moneylenders Act.

In a press release yesterday, the police said they were alerted to a case of loan shark harassment on Sept 23.

The door of a residential unit in Jurong West Street 92 was found to have been locked with a bicycle lock.

Officers from Jurong Police Division were later able to identify the suspect through ground enquiries and the use of police cameras.

They arrested the woman in Havelock Square, and they believe she was also involved in several other similar harassment cases.

The police said they take a zero tolerance approach to loan shark harassment activities, and will deal severely with those who vandalise properties, and cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security.